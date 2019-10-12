VIRGINIA, USA — A million-dollar investment is intended to bolster early childhood education in Virginia, specifically for at-risk three- and four-year-olds.

Governor Northam announced a state budget which will include a $94.8 million investment, most of which will go towards establishing uniform accountability standards and ensuring educations have training and support in child care settings.

According to the Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Program, nearly half of children in the Commonwealth enter kindergarten without the basic skills they need to succeed in school.

About 72% of three-year-olds and 24% of four-year-olds from economically-disadvantaged families lack access to high-quality early learning experiences.

The budget also includes a $59.5 million investment in the Virginia Preschool Initiative, which wants to increase access to early childhood education for at-risk four-year-olds.

You can read more about this historic investment here.

