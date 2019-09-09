RICHMOND, Va. — Over $7.7 million in state grants has been awarded to 57 schools in 11 school divisions to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs.

Governor Ralph Northam awarded grants to a few schools in Hampton and Newport News were grant winners.

The Extended School Year Grant Program was created by the 2013 General Assembly in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that found that achievement of historically underperforming students improved faster in extended-year programs than in schools following traditional calendars.

RELATED: Virginia's First Lady stops by Virginia Beach elementary school

“Extended school year programs offer more engagement, more quality instruction, and more opportunities to succeed for students who require additional or individualized attention to meet the Commonwealth’s expectations for student performance,” said Governor Northam. “I congratulate all of these schools and divisions for their willingness to adopt alternative calendars as we work together to narrow and close achievement gaps and create equitable educational outcomes for all Virginia students.”

The following start-up and implementation grants were awarded to support new and existing year-round or extended-year programs in the following divisions and schools:

Carroll County — $295,000 for existing programs at Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladesboro Elementary, Gladeville Elementary, Hillsville Elementary, Laurel Elementary, Oakland Elementary, Regional Alternative Education Center, and St. Paul School

— $295,000 for existing programs at Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladesboro Elementary, Gladeville Elementary, Hillsville Elementary, Laurel Elementary, Oakland Elementary, Regional Alternative Education Center, and St. Paul School Charlottesville — $96,709 for existing programs at Burnley-Moran Elementary, Clark Elementary, Greenbrier Elementary, Jackson-Via Elementary, Johnson Elementary, and Venable Elementary

— $96,709 for existing programs at Burnley-Moran Elementary, Clark Elementary, Greenbrier Elementary, Jackson-Via Elementary, Johnson Elementary, and Venable Elementary Chesterfield County — $473,600 for programs at Bellwood Elementary and Falling Creek Elementary

— $473,600 for programs at Bellwood Elementary and Falling Creek Elementary Hampton — $818,656 for existing programs at Bethel High, Hampton High, and Phoebus High

— $818,656 for existing programs at Bethel High, Hampton High, and Phoebus High Hopewell — $1.5 million for programs at Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, and Patrick Copeland Elementary

— $1.5 million for programs at Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, and Patrick Copeland Elementary Newport News — $2.01 million for existing programs at Carver Elementary, Ethel M. Gildersleeve Middle, George J. McIntosh Elementary, Hidenwood Elementary, Horace H. Epes Elementary, L. F. Palmer Elementary, Lee Hall Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, and Willis A. Jenkins Elementary

— $2.01 million for existing programs at Carver Elementary, Ethel M. Gildersleeve Middle, George J. McIntosh Elementary, Hidenwood Elementary, Horace H. Epes Elementary, L. F. Palmer Elementary, Lee Hall Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, and Willis A. Jenkins Elementary Petersburg — $2.04 million for existing programs at Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Walnut Hill Elementary, and Vernon Johns Middle

— $2.04 million for existing programs at Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Walnut Hill Elementary, and Vernon Johns Middle Winchester — $280,993 for existing programs at Daniel Morgan Middle and John Handley High

Planning grants were awarded to support the development of new year-round or extended-year programs in the following divisions and schools:

Charlottesville — $50,000 for new programs at Clark Elementary and Jackson-Via Elementary

— $50,000 for new programs at Clark Elementary and Jackson-Via Elementary Grayson County — $48,038 for new programs at Fairview Elementary, Fries Elementary, Grayson County High, Grayson Highlands School, Independence Elementary, and Independence Middle

— $48,038 for new programs at Fairview Elementary, Fries Elementary, Grayson County High, Grayson Highlands School, Independence Elementary, and Independence Middle Salem — $50,000 for new programs at Andrew Lewis Middle, East Salem Elementary, G.W. Carver Elementary, South Salem Elementary, and West Salem Elementary

— $50,000 for new programs at Andrew Lewis Middle, East Salem Elementary, G.W. Carver Elementary, South Salem Elementary, and West Salem Elementary Waynesboro — $100,000 for new programs at Kate Collins Middle and Waynesboro High

The 2019 Appropriation Act authorized $7,150,000 in start-up and implementation grants of up to $300,000 extended school year or year-round school — with certain schools rated as Accredited with Conditions eligible for up to $400,000 — for each year of the biennium.

The 2019 General Assembly also approved $613,312 for planning grants of up to $50,000 per school division or individual school for each year.