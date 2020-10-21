Hampton University to continue virtual instruction in spring 2021

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students will continue taking classes through remote and virtual means for the spring 2021 semester.
President William R. Harvey announced the decision in a letter to the entire campus community.
In the letter, he cites that university leaders chose to continue that form of instruction after assessing the surge in COVID-19 cases on other college campuses as well as evaluating data trends and the current state of the pandemic.
University officials also spoke with student leaders who agreed that continuing virtual instruction was the best option to protect the health and safety of students and staff.
"We, at Hampton, have evaluated the data trends and the current state of affairs as it relates to the pandemic to determine the impact that COVID-19 will likely have on the Hampton community and the associated risks if we resume in-person instruction next semester," Harvey wrote. "With the cases spiking on college and university campuses, including HBCUs, and in a majority of the states, we have determined that it is in the best interest of the entire Hampton University community to continue virtual instruction for the spring 2021 semester."
Spring semester courses at the HBCU begin January 11, 2021.
Read the full letter below: