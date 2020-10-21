Hampton University to continue virtual instruction in spring 2021

In the letter, he cites that university leaders chose to continue that form of instruction after assessing the surge in COVID-19 cases on other college campuses as well as evaluating data trends and the current state of the pandemic.

"We, at Hampton, have evaluated the data trends and the current state of affairs as it relates to the pandemic to determine the impact that COVID-19 will likely have on the Hampton community and the associated risks if we resume in-person instruction next semester," Harvey wrote. "With the cases spiking on college and university campuses, including HBCUs, and in a majority of the states, we have determined that it is in the best interest of the entire Hampton University community to continue virtual instruction for the spring 2021 semester."