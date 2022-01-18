Norfolk Public Schools invites students, staff to download app that can anonymously report bullying

The app, Vector Alert Tip Reporting System, is supposed to be able to text, call, email or report anonymous concerns online. It's available for download now.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools is rolling out an app that will let students, parents and school staff members anonymously report bullying or safety concerns.

The app, Vector Alert Tip Reporting System, is supposed to be able to text, call, email or report the concerns online. It's available for download now.

A spokeswoman said this app is one of the ways Norfolk wants to ensure students are supported and can enjoy safe, social-emotional learning.

Carol Hamlin, the senior director of Student Support Services, said this program will allow the administration to respond to problems right away.

"We think that it will be beneficial with all of the different ways that they’ll be able to give us the information and it’s in real time," Hamlin wrote.