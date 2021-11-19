Norfolk Public Schools offering COVID-19 vaccine for students ages 5 to 11

Norfolk School leaders said they wanted to provide every student the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they wanted one.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 18, 2021.

Some students in Norfolk spent time out of the classroom on Friday to get their first COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s just a little pinch and it will be over quickly,” an MRC volunteer told a child.

Many school divisions across Hampton Roads are offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinics to make it easy and accessible.

The clinic on Friday morning was located at Little Creek Elementary School. A couple dozen students sat waiting for their very first COVID-19 vaccine.

“So which arm would you like it in. You want it in your left arm or your right arm,” said a Norfolk Firefighter.

All week long, the division offered the Pfizer shot for students. They worked alongside the Norfolk Health Department, Fire Department, the Medical Reserve Corps and community pharmacies.

Norfolk Public School leaders said early numbers show roughly 15% to 20% of children in the division ages 5 to 11 received their first dose at this week’s school clinics.

“What we did is we looked at all of the schools across the district and any school that had 5- to 11-year-olds we set up a clinic. Most were elementary schools,” said Dennis Moore, who is the Norfolk Public Schools Senior Director for Student Wellness.

Moore said he’s impressed by the turnout of this week’s clinic. Most of the children on Friday were excited to get a vaccine.

“There’s some reluctance in the community, and we know that not everyone is going to want to come, but we wanted to provide information to students and families so they know about it, and the benefits of the vaccine and give them the opportunity to come out and get it,” Moore explained.