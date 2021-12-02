Old Dominion University selects first African-American president

Dr. Brian Hemphill will serve as ODU's ninth president and the school's very first African-American president. He'll take over this summer.

By this summer, Old Dominion University will have a new president who will serve as the school's very first African-American leader.

On Friday, the ODU Board of Visitors announced that it unanimously voted to make Dr. Brian O. Hemphill the school's ninth president. Dr. Hemphill currently serves as the president of Radford University.

He'll succeed Dr. John Broderick and take over this summer.

Dr. Hemphill has served as Radford's president since 2016. Previously, he served as president of West Virginia State University. Before that, he was vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Northern Illinois University.

He will be introduced to the university community at a virtual event on Friday, Feb. 19.