Education

University of Virginia cancels May graduation amid pandemic

Credit: Gargola87 on Flickr, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 via Commons
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, designed by Thomas Jefferson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has decided to forgo in-person graduation exercises for the class of 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The school said on its website that it will hand out degrees to students online and produce a internet-based celebration for students, friends and families this May. 

UVa President Jim Ryan also said in a message that graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, which were postponed until this spring because of initial pandemic outbreak, are also canceled. 

Last year’s graduates also received degrees in a virtual ceremony in May with plans to combine formal ceremonies with the 2021 class. 

   

