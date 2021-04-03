University of Virginia cancels May graduation amid pandemic

Last year’s graduates also received degrees in a virtual ceremony in May with plans to combine formal ceremonies with the 2021 class.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has decided to forgo in-person graduation exercises for the class of 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The school said on its website that it will hand out degrees to students online and produce a internet-based celebration for students, friends and families this May.

UVa President Jim Ryan also said in a message that graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, which were postponed until this spring because of initial pandemic outbreak, are also canceled.