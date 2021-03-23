VCU hires consultant to review school's Greek culture

Police are conducting their own investigation into the Feb. 27 death of freshman Adam Oakes at an off-campus residence.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University has hired an outside firm to review the school’s Greek culture following the death of a freshman student last month at a fraternity event.

VCU announced Monday that Dyad Strategies, an educational consulting firm, will conduct an independent review.

VCU suspended the Delta Chi fraternity chapter after Oakes’ death.

Police and university officials have not said how Oakes died. But Oakes’ family said he was ordered to drink large amounts of whiskey at a hazing event.