VCU to begin independent review of fraternities, sororities

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University says it will conduct a review of Greek life on campus after the death of a student at a fraternity event.

Freshman Adam Oakes was found dead early Saturday at an off-campus residence where he attended a rush event for the fraternity Delta Chi.

His family, who spoke with people who attended the party, said Oakes was given alcohol and hazed.

VCU suspended the Delta Chi chapter Sunday, and so did the fraternity’s headquarters.