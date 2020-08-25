x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Education

Virginia State University reverses decision to reopen campus

VSU reversed course on the decision to let students back on campus for classes. They school will be starting the year virtually instead.
Credit: VSU
Virginia State University logo

PETERSBURG, Va. — Virginia State University will no longer allow students to return to campus for classes in September, instead moving forward with a fully virtual start to the academic year. 

President Makola M. Abdullah announced the decision in a message this week, saying that returning to the Petersburg campus could have “deadly ramifications." 

Abdullah added that in reconsidering their plan, university officials also assessed other factors, such as the historically Black university's demographics. 

She said the school serves a population at higher risk of contracting the virus, since data shows that more than half of all cases and deaths are in the Black community.

Related Articles