Virtual learning provides obstacles

The younger the student, the greater the impact on student development.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As school districts release plans for the upcoming school year, all virtual learning is a constant option. While this may be the safest option during coronavirus, it provides its own set of consequences. 

The impact varies depending on age. For younger students with social-emotional development being so heavily linked to classroom instruction, face-to-face learning is crucial. 

High school students are more equipped to handle the challenges that come with virtual learning, especially conflict-resolution and problem-solving skills. 

Dr. Kawanna Short, a licensed mental health therapist with Blakey Weaver Counseling, says that despite this, the kids will be alright. 

"Our children are adaptable, they are resilient and they will overcome this." 

