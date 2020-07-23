Virtual learning provides obstacles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As school districts release plans for the upcoming school year, all virtual learning is a constant option. While this may be the safest option during coronavirus, it provides its own set of consequences.
The impact varies depending on age. For younger students with social-emotional development being so heavily linked to classroom instruction, face-to-face learning is crucial.
High school students are more equipped to handle the challenges that come with virtual learning, especially conflict-resolution and problem-solving skills.
Dr. Kawanna Short, a licensed mental health therapist with Blakey Weaver Counseling, says that despite this, the kids will be alright.
"Our children are adaptable, they are resilient and they will overcome this."
