Family members, volunteers not giving up hope in search of Kadence Morrell

A search party will walk through Norway Place and surrounding areas on Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Family members of 15-year-old Kadence Morrell are holding onto hope in the search for their loved one. Along with volunteers, they are looking for any sign of the missing Norfolk girl.

Saturday marked 10 days since Kadence was last seen in the area of Norway Place, near Lafayette Boulevard.

“I wrap my brain all the time thinking of where she could be, thinking about clues on how to find her," said Lisa Smith, the teen's paternal grandmother.

Disappearing is unlike Kadence, according to multiple family members 13News Now spoke with.

“She has a kind heart. She’s a quiet girl. She didn’t go many places, so it makes it hard for us to say, ‘let’s look at this park, let’s look at this movie theater, let’s look at this mall.’ We just have to go everywhere," said Smith.

“It’s an endless search, but I won’t stop until I find her,” said Lisa Smith, the grandmother of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell.



The teen was last seen more than one week ago on August 3 in the Lafayette/Winona neighborhood of Norfolk. @13NewsNow https://t.co/t4NQoMj7uN pic.twitter.com/XQP6ykgK98 — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) August 13, 2022

The local police, the FBI and the community are all pitching in resources.

Smith said other relatives even traveled down from Richmond and New York to aid in the search. They joined volunteers on Saturday, passing out and posting up flyers in the Lafayette and Winona neighborhoods.

Another search will get underway along the 3100 block of Norway Place and the surrounding area again on August 14. Advocates with the group Hear Their Voices are leading that effort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moreover, Kadence’s image and name are circulating online.

"Time is always a factor of concern, but it is way too early to give up hope and let our imaginations jump in any which direction," said John Bischoff, vice president of the NCMEC's Missing Children’s Division.

Kadence’s aunt, Camilla Dove, pleaded with the community to keep a lookout, particularly people like delivery drivers or others in food and hospitality.

“We know that you guys already have enough stress, but even to the Sheetz person who’s working the overnight shift, if you see her coming to use the bathroom, to the woman who’s using the bathroom, if you see anyone that looks like her in the stall next to you. This is what’s going to bring her home. Everybody can play a part in finding her," said Dove.

Family members expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support, as they hope for Kadence's safe return.

If you have any information about Kadence’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.