'Definitely, devastating for our family' | Family, authorities continue searching for Norfolk teen

Norfolk police and family members passed out flyers hoping to get some answers about Kadence Morrell's disappearance.

NORFOLK, Va. — The search is on for 15-year-old Kadence Morrell in Norfolk.

Now, family members are speaking out, hoping someone will know where she is.

“Definitely, devastating for our family," said Kyle Morrell, Kadence's uncle.

Family, community members and Norfolk police detectives went knocking door-to-door Tuesday, passing out flyers for Kadence.

While the Norfolk Police Dept. is leading the investigation, an FBI Norfolk spokesperson confirmed they are helping in the search.

“FBI Norfolk is providing resources in order to support the efforts to find 15-year-old Kadence Morrell. We will continue to offer whatever resources we have available," the spokesperson said in part.

Police said she was last seen Wednesday night near her home on Norway Place in the Lafayette Historic District.

“We’re going to continue to search. We’re going to continue the search until we get answers," Kadence's uncle said.

Now, dozens of flyers with pictures of Kadence are posted in the neighborhood and cities across Hampton Roads.

“She’s a very quiet person. She doesn’t really talk to a lot of people. She’s very shy also. It’s not typical of her to just leave like this especially by herself,” Kyle Morrell said.

Her family hopes the community helps them find Kadence.

“It’s definitely important for all of us to come together and make sure that we get home safely," her uncle said.



13News Now reached out to Kadence’s parents, but they did not want to comment at this time.

Police describe Kadence Morrell as 5'7'' and approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about this case call 911.