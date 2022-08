Kadence S. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago.

According to the Norfolk Police Dept., Kadence S. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place.

Kadence is around 5'7" and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

"Norfolk police are concerned for her safety," the department said in a press release.