CHKD emergency rooms and urgent care facilities reach full capacity, families advised to seek alternative care

CHKD officials said to speak with your pediatrician or find an alternative site if your child needs a COVID-19 test.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Hampton Roads, health care facilities are now running out of space to treat patients.

The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters just announced that its urgent care centers and emergency rooms have reached full capacity.

That means families with children who need a COVID-19 test will not be able to visit the CHKD. They were told to speak with their pediatricians or to find alternative testing sites.

CHKD officials said kids who have not been exposed to the virus or aren't showing any symptoms do not need to be tested.