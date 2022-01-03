CHKD emergency rooms and urgent care facilities reach full capacity, families advised to seek alternative care

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 29, 2021.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Hampton Roads, health care facilities are now running out of space to treat patients.
The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters just announced that its urgent care centers and emergency rooms have reached full capacity.
That means families with children who need a COVID-19 test will not be able to visit the CHKD. They were told to speak with their pediatricians or to find alternative testing sites.
CHKD officials said kids who have not been exposed to the virus or aren't showing any symptoms do not need to be tested.
The Virginia Department of Health closed all of its community vaccination centers in the area due to a winter storm, but Military Circle Mall is expected to remain open for COVID-19 testing.