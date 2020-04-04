x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Dare County reports fourth and fifth individuals test positive for COVID-19

The fifth case is actually the spouse of the second person who tested positive. Those test results were received today.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — The Dare County Division of Public Health announced a fourth and fifth person have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The fourth individual is a resident who was tested in Dare County.

The patient is in a hospital outside of the county, according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

It is unknown at this time how the person acquired the virus. 

Public health staff is conducting an active investigation into the patient's activity. 

Anyone who is determined to have had direct contact will be notified by public health staff.  

The fifth person is actually the spouse of the second person in Dare County to test positive.

The Dare County Division of Public Health emphasized that this was NOT a case of community spread, and that because their potential contacts had already been investigated, they believe there is no further risk from the couple, who remain isolated at home and are both continuing to improve.

RELATED: COVID-19 Live Updates | 2,407 cases in Virginia; North Carolina reports 2,402 cases

RELATED: Dare County officials declare stay-at-home order for residents

RELATED: Dare County health officials report first case of COVID-19 in area