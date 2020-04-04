Dare County reports fourth and fifth individuals test positive for COVID-19

The fifth case is actually the spouse of the second person who tested positive. Those test results were received today.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — The Dare County Division of Public Health announced a fourth and fifth person have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The fourth individual is a resident who was tested in Dare County.

The patient is in a hospital outside of the county, according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

It is unknown at this time how the person acquired the virus.

Public health staff is conducting an active investigation into the patient's activity.

Anyone who is determined to have had direct contact will be notified by public health staff.

