Dare County officials declare stay-at-home order for residents

Officials have issued a "Stay Home - Stay Healthy" declaration in Dare County after the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina surged to 763.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — All Dare County residents are urged to stay home in a new declaration from county leadership to further combat COVID-19.

The 'Stay Home - Stay Healthy' declaration limits residents' non-essential movement outside of their homes and limits gatherings to no more than 10 people. The directive goes into effect starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

As of Friday, March 27, there are 763 coronavirus cases in North Carolina, with three deaths in the state so far.

The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services reported that someone in the county tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials believe this individual contracted the virus through travel or direct contact and that it's not a case of community spread.

To clarify, the stay-at-home declaration is not a shelter-in-place order. Shelter-in-place declarations only permit emergency travel and emergency services.

This order allows residents to go to grocery stores or travel outside their homes if necessary.

This declaration will remain in effect until further notice.