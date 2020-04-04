x
Dare County reports fourth person tests positive for COVID-19

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County. The person is in the hospital.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — The Dare County Division of Public Health announced a fourth person has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The patient is in a hospital outside of the county, according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

It is unknown at this time how the person acquired the virus. 

Public health staff is conducting an active investigation into the patient's activity. 

Anyone who is determined to have had direct contact will be notified by public health staff.  

