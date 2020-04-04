Dare County reports fourth person tests positive for COVID-19

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County. The person is in the hospital.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — The Dare County Division of Public Health announced a fourth person has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County.

The patient is in a hospital outside of the county, according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

It is unknown at this time how the person acquired the virus.

Public health staff is conducting an active investigation into the patient's activity.