Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Northam is experiencing no symptoms but his wife has mild symptoms. The Governor says "most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously."

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

In a news release, the Governor and the First Lady were notified Wednesday night that a member of his official residence staff that works closely within their living quarters had tested positive for the virus.

Gov. Northam and the First Lady took a PCR nasal swab test Thursday and both tested positive.

The Governor is experiencing no symptoms. The First Lady is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

His officer said both remain in good spirits.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Governor Northam.

“The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The Governor and First Lady will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms.