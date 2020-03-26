Norfolk to close all dog parks, some small parks beginning at sunset Thursday

Northside skate park, small neighborhood parks, school parks, and picnic shelters will be closed until further notice.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk says all dog parks and some small parks will close at sunset Thursday, March 26.

That includes Northside skate park, small neighborhood parks, school parks, and picnic shelters.

The facilities will remain closed until further notice, officials said.

The city said it's taking this step to discourage gatherings in small, confined spaces and to maintain the social distancing mandate.

“I did not make this decision lightly. We must take appropriate action to maintain the health and safety of our residents," City Manager Chip Filer said in a news release.

The city's beaches, large open spaces and the Elizabeth River Trail will remain open.

City staff and police on patrol will monitor these areas and disperse any gatherings of 10-plus people, Filer said.

Public boat ramps and kayak launches will also remain open.

Large parks that will remain open include: Town Point Park, Lakewood Park, Northside Park, Barraud Park, Poplar Hall Park and Bay Oaks Park.

A complete list is located on the FAQ listed on Norfolk.gov.