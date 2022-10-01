Gov. Ralph Northam declares 30-day state of emergency for Virginia due to COVID-19

The order is meant to help hospitals add more beds, open up tasks to physician assistants and allow out-of-state medical workers to lend a hand in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday because of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and flu cases.

In a live press briefing, Northam said cases were as high as they've ever been.

The order is meant to make some rules more flexible so the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) could help hospitals and long-term care facilities that need a hand.

It will help hospitals add more beds, open up more tasks to physician assistants and allow out-of-state medical workers to lend a hand in Virginia.

The order will also allow more people with medical experience to give COVID-19 vaccines.

This announcement came in Northam's last COVID-19 update as governor of Virginia, before governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is sworn in on Jan. 15.

"This transition has been much more efficient, and there has been a lot more communication, and that is what makes a democracy," Northam said in regards to the upcoming exchange of power.

He emphasized that although infection numbers have been on the rise since Thanksgiving, the new omicron variant has been observed as being mild among those who are vaccinated.

The vast majority of hospitalizations across the commonwealth for COVID-19 are among the unvaccinated, according to Northam and the VDH.

"Vaccinations are keeping people safe, even as omicron spreads," Northam said. "That is how vaccines are designed to work, and that is why we need to shift our thinking."

Last week, the Commonwealth reported its highest level of hospitalizations ever due to COVID-19.

Many who are reporting symptoms have had difficulty finding rapid tests in recent weeks due to the surge in cases, and healthcare systems continue to feel the strain.

As a response, the VDH will open nine additional testing sites statewide for PCR testing, which will process 500 tests a day, six days a week, according to Northam.