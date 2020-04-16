Rep. Luria unveils small business hotline for citizens seeking economic relief

The hotline will advise local small-business owners seeking economic relief through the implementation of the CARES Act.

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria unveiled a Small Business Hotline to assist citizens who have questions regarding the Small Business Administration’s rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Small-business owners can contact Luria’s Small Business Hotline by calling 757-364-7632.

The calls will go directly to a staff member who specializes in small business assistance and economic relief programs within the CARES Act.

"Small businesses employ 115,00 Coastal Virginians and are the backbone of our local economy. My office stands ready to assist them with navigating red tape to ensure that they receive the economic relief and informational resources they desperately need during this crisis,” Luria said in a news release.

“As a former small business owner, I share the frustrations felt by small business owners across Hampton Roads who are relying on these economic relief programs to weather this crisis. This hotline will provide them a direct line of communication to my office so that we can provide the information and support they need.”