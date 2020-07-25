Restaurants taking COVID-19 health regulations seriously to avoid permit suspensions

Restaurant owners that 13News Now spoke said they can't afford to shut down after having a difficult spring season at the start of the pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Business owners are trying to run a tight ship in their establishments while health officials keep a close eye on their compliance with COVID-19 health regulations.

Governor Northam called for more stringent enforcement of current restrictions last week, especially in Hampton Roads where virus caseloads are spiking.

Health officials conducting unannounced visits at local establishments have already pulled food permits at restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.

Since health officials are making examples of businesses who are lax with enforcing restrictions, restaurant owners are doing their best to follow the rules to the letter.

Shannon Connelly, manager of Citrus on Shore Drive, says she isn't worried about being shut down during Phase Three of the state's reopening plan. That's because her restaurant is still operating with Phase Two guidelines in mind.

"We're ready at any moment, not doing anything out of the ordinary," Connelly said. "We want people to feel comfortable."

Tyler Boyd, a manager at Quirks Towncenter, says his business isn't playing with fire either.