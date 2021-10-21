More than 90% of Sentara, Chesapeake Regional employees are vaccinated against COVID-19

Back in August, four Hampton Roads health care systems announced employees had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.

More than 90% of employees of Sentara Healthcare and Chesapeake Regional Healthcare are vaccinated against COVID-19, the companies announced Thursday.

Back in August, four Hampton Roads health care systems announced employees had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, citing the spread of the Delta variant and full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Days after the mandate took effect, Sentara Healthcare said 94% percent of its 29,000+ employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or got an approved exemption.

An additional 3% percent of employees are getting their first dose and are progressing toward full vaccination. The remaining 3% percent of employees have records that do not reflect a vaccination or an approved exemption. This includes some people on family or medical leave.

According to Sentara, employees who aren't complying with the vaccination policy will move forward with our standard disciplinary process.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said over 98% of its 2,450 employees complied with the health system’s vaccination policy. Almost 92% of employees are vaccinated.