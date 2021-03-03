Sentara Healthcare surpasses 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered

Sentara Healthcare celebrated its 80,000th vaccine that was administered in Hampton Roads. This includes first and second doses.

Local health officials are celebrating after hitting a milestone in administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccines across Hampton Roads.

Sentara Healthcare said it exceeded 80,000 COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, Feb. 27. This happened during the two large-scale vaccination clinics held in Hampton and Norfolk.

“We are grateful to our dedicated staff who have been organizing clinics in all regions to vaccinate our patients and community members at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 disease,” said Mary Morin, Sentara COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force Lead and Vice President of Sentara Healthcare. “This accomplishment also highlights the tremendous partnership with health districts and community organizations to assist with ongoing vaccination efforts.”

According to health officials, almost 10,000 second-dose vaccines were distributed in one day. This was given to the individuals who were in Phase 1b.

Here's the breakdown of the 80,000 COVID-19 vaccinations:

vaccines administered to Phase 1a healthcare workers Approximately 32,000 vaccines administered to qualified Phase 1b patients and community members.

The milestone included first and second doses distributed by Sentara. This means there are currently over 40,000 fully vaccinated Phase 1A healthcare workers and Phase 1b community members across the region.

This was accomplished with the help of local health departments in VA and NC, along with city leaders and other groups within the community. Each partner made sure all vaccines sent to Sentara were administered quickly.