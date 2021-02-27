Mass vaccination clinics underway in Norfolk and Hampton to administered second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Organizers said they want to make the shot more accessible to communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Jan. 30, 2021.

Thousands of people are getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Convention Center in Hampton and Scope Arena in Norfolk.

In Norfolk, people showing up for their final dose of the Moderna vaccine have some good reasons why they want the shot.

"So we don't get sick," Jim Smith said. "We want to avoid the virus, that's all."

His wife Amelia Smith added with a laugh: "We don't want to die, yet!"

Health care workers will administer nearly 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Sentara's Director of Health Equity Iris Lundy.

"I get calls starting early in the morning until late in the evening of people saying: can I get this vaccine? Or how do I get this vaccine," Lunday said.

She said her team is noticing less hesitancy to get the shot and they're working to expand access to more communities.

"Sometimes we say people of color don't want the vaccine. We do want the vaccine and we're showing up in droves to get it," she said."

Dorothy Cantey is one example.

"I know I need it because my health is not that good - matter of fact, I just had a stent put in my heart," Cantey said. "I know a lot of us is afraid for what happened in the past. But things have changed, so we are at a higher number now that any other race."

Black and Latino people are more likely to test positive for the virus and more likely to die.

"I feel like a privileged white person and that's a sad commentary," Nick Maravich said before getting his second shot.

"We are where we are and we have to deal with it and we just have to improve things. Things have to get better."

His wife, Judith Maravich said getting the vaccine is the right thing to do.

"I haven't been out of the house in almost a year," she said. "We were afraid to go anywhere."

Another man, Thad Frattalone said getting vaccinated is about protecting themselves and others.