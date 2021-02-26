Apple confirms its closing Norfolk store at MacArthur Center

The tech giant says it does not have a specific date of the store will close. The only Apple store left in Hampton Roads is at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach.

It's official: Apple is closing its store located in MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk.

The tech giant confirmed the news via a statement sent to 13News Now:

"While we have made the difficult decision to close our store at MacArthur Center, we are pleased to be able to offer all of our team members other jobs within Apple. We look forward to helping customers at Apple Lynnhaven Mall, as well as on Apple.com and our popular Apple Store and Support apps.”

The company said it did not have a specific closing date to share at the moment.

News of the closing first came from an article posted on MacRumors.com--a website dedicated to keeping Apple aficionados updated on the latest decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

This news is another major disappointment for MacArthur Center. Banana Republic, Chico's, Forever 21, Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Yankee Candle, and Zales are a few of the retailers who have decided to shutter their stores and leave the mall in the past year.

The high-end department store Nordstrom closed its door in April 2019.

The City of Norfolk isn’t commenting on the Apple Store announcement at this time.

The city did, however, release a general statement about MacArthur Center:

"We are still evaluating the Nordstrom space that the city owns. We continue to work where we can on long-term opportunities for the entire Center."