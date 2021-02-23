Norfolk to permanently close in-person COVID-19 vaccine signups after drop in demand

The Norfolk hotline, 757-664-SHOT, and the in-person signup centers will only run through 4 p.m. on Feb. 26.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Tuesday afternoon release said the City of Norfolk would be permanently closing down their in-person COVID-19 vaccine signup locations after the state rolled out its centralized hotline, and demand for help dropped.

In the time the hotline was available, employees helped 8,400 people pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine. The in-person help centers helped almost 1,000 people.

The city's release said the demand has been in decline since Virginia added its centralized statewide signup database, complete with a call center.

Dr. Chip Filer, Norfolk's city manager, said he was "extremely proud" of the city employees who stepped up to help people who didn't have access to internet signups.