Virginia to open vaccine clinic for booster shots at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for booster shots at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall on Saturday.

The clinic will be located at the former Macy’s department store located at 880 North Military Highway. Appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and are free of charge.

The clinic is for those who need a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at least six months after getting the second dose. In a press release, VDH said anyone who is eligible is invited to make an appointment. This includes:

Any Virginia resident that is 65 years and older.

Those 18 and above who have underlying medical conditions or live or work in a high-risk setting.

The clinic will also provide shots for people who need a first or second dose of any COVID-19 vaccine and a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for immunosuppressed people.

To find an appointment, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).