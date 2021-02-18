Independent pharmacies frustrated, eager to join vaccination distribution in Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam acknowledged the importance of community pharmacies Wednesday but said there is not enough supply in Commonwealth.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Independently owned pharmacists in Hampton Roads are ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations, but few have received doses.

Scott Newman, owner of Newman Family Pharmacy in Chesapeake, said customers want to know one thing.

“My first five phone calls every day are, 'So when are you going to have the vaccine? When are you going to get it?'” said Newman. “I don’t know.”

As of Wednesday, VDH reports pharmacies received 53,300 vaccine doses. However, the VDH website does not distinguish how many of those are locally-owned or independent.

CVS recently launched the pharmacy’s chain vaccine rollout in Virginia. However, Newman said locally-owned pharmacies are suited to serve their communities.

“We’ve been ready since the first of part of January,” he said. “And it is kind of frustrating.”

On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam said the Virginia Department of Health is working with the CDC to include community pharmacies and blamed limited vaccine supply.

“We know small, independent pharmacies are important partners in this effort and we are working to include them,” said Gov. Northam.

Meanwhile, Newman and other pharmacists are prepared to distribute shots. He claims to have spent nearly $4,000 on new equipment, including cold storage and registration software.

Recently Dr. Kelly Goode, co-chair of the VDH Vaccine Advisory and immediate past president of the Virginia Pharmacists Association, estimated at least 450 pharmacists have registered with the state to administer vaccines. Most were waiting for supply.

“If it showed up right now, I could do 100 doses tonight,” said Newman.