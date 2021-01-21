Virginia Beach moves to Phase 1b for coronavirus vaccinations on Jan. 25

Monday, the local health department will start offering vaccines to people with high-risk health conditions, certain essential workers and anyone who is 65 or older.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thursday, the City of Virginia Beach shared good news for vaccine seekers: the city's health department will move to Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations on Jan. 25.

That means people with high-risk health conditions, certain frontline essential workers and anyone who is 65 or older will be able to get vaccinated at health department vaccine clinics.

If you want to see if you're eligible for Phase 1b, you can use the Virginia Department of Health's online tool, here.

They don't have enough doses for the general public yet, so eligible people will have to register to get the vaccine through an online portal, which goes live on Monday. (If you click the link before Jan. 25, the Virginia Beach website will say "Page Not Found.")

The portal works best in a Chrome browser, and people who are registering for a vaccine will need a working email address. Once pre-registered, the system will send people a link to schedule their vaccines.

For pre-registration help, call the Virginia Beach citizen assistance number, 757.385.3111.

"There is high demand for the vaccine and we are taking every measure to safely and effectively distribute it as quickly as possible to aid in the mitigation of COVID-19,” Mayor Bobby Dyer wrote in a release.

The city's health district director, Dr. Demetria Lindsay, urged for people who weren't yet eligible to be patient and stay vigilant through the process.

“While the vaccine brings us steps closer to ending this pandemic, it will still be months before it is widely available to the general public,” Lindsay wrote. “Continuing to adhere to COVID-19 prevention practices remains very important as we work our way through the vaccination process.”

Here's a general list of people who can get the vaccine in Phase 1b: