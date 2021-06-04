Walk-ins now welcome at FEMA COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk

Any Hampton Roads adult can get a COVID-19 vaccination at the FEMA clinic in Norfolk – it doesn’t matter where you live or which phase you’re in, FEMA officials say.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) community vaccination center in Norfolk is now accepting walk-ups.

Any Hampton Roads adult can show up to the old Macy's wing at Military Circle Mall get a COVID-19 vaccination, provided there are doses available.

“If we have vaccine available, certainly, and right now we have vaccine available so if someone were to walk up right now they could get a vaccine, but it depends on the time of day and number of appointments," said Tim Smith, FEMA site manager for the Norfolk clinic.

Since opening last week, the FEMA clinic has provided more than 11,000 shots to Hampton Roads residents.

However, that's well below clinic leaders' goal of providing 3,000 shots per day. That's why FEMA leaders are expanding vaccine access to people without an appointment.

“A vaccine is saving a life, so we want to try and save as many as we can, as fast as we can," Smith said.

Smith said the FEMA clinic is operating in Phase 2 - meaning everyone aged 16 and up is eligible for a vaccination, including people who live in areas that haven't reached Phase 2 yet.

Clinic leaders are using the state’s pre-registration list to schedule appointments each day. People can register for a COVID-19 vaccination on-site at the Military Circle Mall clinic, or by calling 1-877-VAX-In-VA (877.829.4682) or online at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

The FEMA clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, and Smith said he's confident the clinic will increase the number of people vaccinated each day.

“The staff is eager to vaccinate, happiness for us is a full clinic," he said.

At the moment, trained vaccinators are providing Pfizer shots.