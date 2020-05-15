Virginia Beach restaurants ready for Phase One opening

Virginia Beach restaurant owners wasted no time opening their patios to prepare for Virginia's Phase One opening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach restaurant owners are not wasting any time to get back to providing a dining experience.

On Friday, Croc's 19th Street Bistro opened its patio at midnight.

"We’re excited for this phase one of opening our patios and being able to see some old friends and have our staff come back," said Croc's co-owner Laura Wood Habr. "Hopefully, this will add some tips in the pockets of our employees and others and start to get back to a very safe, sanitary new normal.”

Restaurant owners will have to follow some rules with the opening.

"We're just super excited to actually be putting food on a plate and not in a to-go box," said Hearth restaurant owner Clint Compton.

On Governor Ralph Northam's website, the mandatory rules businesses need to follow were explained.

The restaurant should have no more than 50% occupancy. There should be no more than 10 people in a party.

“I think we have five four-tops as couple, two-tops and one six-top so if you do come in with a top we’re just going to have to split you up," said Compton.

The tables and customers should be six feet apart and all employees must wear face masks.