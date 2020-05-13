Virginia Beach mayor says beaches not part of governor's Phase One reopening plan

We’re expecting some warm weather this Friday, but here’s a reminder: beaches are not included in Phase One of Virginia's reopening plan.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There’s a lot to look forward to this Friday when phase one of the governor’s reopening plan goes into effect -- but there’s one area that will remain closed.

The temperature this Friday is expected to hit 80 degrees which might inspire a lot of people to head outdoors to enjoy the weather.

But Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer says the Oceanfront and bayside beaches will remain closed as part of the governor’s executive order that was issued in March.

“It’s going to be very important going forward that we do not have massive amounts of people at the beach this weekend," Dyer said. “As of right now, the governor’s order is still in effect. That means exercising and fishing only.”

Exercising and fishing only because officials are trying to prevent crowds from forming on the beach and potentially spreading the coronavirus.

“We want people to come to the beach, we know they’ve been cooped up for a long time but we’re asking for patience for just a little while longer so we can get things worked out," Dyer said. “Believe me when I say staff is working diligently with the governor’s office to come up with the relaxation of rules that would allow us some and ability to use the beaches in a safe manner.”

Dyer says possible solutions his team is considering to open the beach safely would include extra cleaning as well as ambassadors tasked with ensuring social distancing is maintained.

“We’re talking about putting diplomats to help with social spacing and no congregating and the disinfecting," Dyer said.