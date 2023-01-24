x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

'Insights into Autism' conference for professionals, community to be held in Norfolk

You'll be able to hear different seminars from some of the top voices in the community and world when it comes to helping those who are on the spectrum succeed.
Credit: nambitomo
World Autism awareness and pride day with Puzzle pattern ribbon on wooden background

NORFOLK, Va. — Researchers, clinicians, therapists and more have the opportunity to come together to discuss autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Norfolk.

On Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern Virginia Medical School will host their 13th Annual Insights into Autism Conference.

It will be located at Lester Hall, and there will also be an option for virtual attendance if you can't make it in person. 

You'll be able to hear different seminars from some of the top voices in the community and world when it comes to helping those who are on the spectrum succeed in all areas of life. 

Pricing for registration depends on who you are. If you're someone with autism or a parent of a child with autism, the cost is $10. 

If you're someone with autism who wishes to attend online, it's free. 

To learn more about the conference and how you can register, click here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Polled Virginians want mental health treatment to be a legislative priority

Before You Leave, Check This Out