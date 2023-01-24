'Insights into Autism' conference for professionals, community to be held in Norfolk

You'll be able to hear different seminars from some of the top voices in the community and world when it comes to helping those who are on the spectrum succeed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Researchers, clinicians, therapists and more have the opportunity to come together to discuss autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Norfolk.

On Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern Virginia Medical School will host their 13th Annual Insights into Autism Conference.

It will be located at Lester Hall, and there will also be an option for virtual attendance if you can't make it in person.

You'll be able to hear different seminars from some of the top voices in the community and world when it comes to helping those who are on the spectrum succeed in all areas of life.

Pricing for registration depends on who you are. If you're someone with autism or a parent of a child with autism, the cost is $10.