Here's the latest on flu, COVID-19 numbers in Virginia

For the past four days, newly reported COVID-19 case numbers have consistently been below 1,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Recently released data from the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, and the CDC show Virginians what they can expect when it comes to COVID-19 and influenza.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since November, according to the VHHR. As of Tuesday, only 504 people were in hospitals with the virus.

Another good number worth noting would be community transmission levels, which are considered to be "low" in Hampton Roads right now, according to VDH.

In fact, for the past four days, newly reported COVID-19 case numbers have consistently been below 1,000.

When it comes to the flu, number trends are a bit less optimistic.

Virginia is one of only a handful of states with a "moderate" level of flu activity as of February 17, according to the CDC.

It is an improvement from early January when Virginia had a high level of flu activity.