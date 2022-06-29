Newport News beach gets another no-swim advisory for high bacteria levels

Enterococci tests to figure out the levels of fecal matter at beaches happen regularly, and once levels go back down, the health department will lift the advisory.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The health department says it's not safe to swim at Hilton Park Beach in Newport News on Tuesday, June 29.

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts (HPHD) tested for water quality on Monday, and said based on those tests, the bacteria levels are too high for people to get in the water.

It's not the first time this season the Hilton Park Beach has been put under this kind of advisory. The bacteria levels were too high in tests completed on June 1 and June 14.

In the meantime, officials will post signs on the beach near the affected water.

If you swim in water that has above-average bacteria levels, you could get sick.