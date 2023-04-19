Peninsula Health Center to reopen Thursday after vehicle crash into building

The crash left two people hurt and required health officials to move their services to other places until the building could be repaired.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health Center in Newport News is set to reopen Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the building in March, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said.

Since the building is reopening, the VDH's Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts will also shut down their closure call line, 757-594-7069, on Friday.

In an update on health services, officials said the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, family planning and STI services, and immunization clinic will be back at the health center's building upon reopening.