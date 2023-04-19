Peninsula Health Center to reopen Thursday after vehicle crash into building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health Center in Newport News is set to reopen Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the building in March, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said.
The March 9 crash left two people hurt and required health officials to move their services to other places until the building could be repaired.
Since the building is reopening, the VDH's Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts will also shut down their closure call line, 757-594-7069, on Friday.
In an update on health services, officials said the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, family planning and STI services, and immunization clinic will be back at the health center's building upon reopening.
The health center is located at 416 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, Virginia 2360. For more information about the services offered, visit VDH's website.