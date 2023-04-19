x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Peninsula Health Center to reopen Thursday after vehicle crash into building

The crash left two people hurt and required health officials to move their services to other places until the building could be repaired.

More Videos

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health Center in Newport News is set to reopen Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the building in March, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said.

The March 9 crash left two people hurt and required health officials to move their services to other places until the building could be repaired.

Since the building is reopening, the VDH's Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts will also shut down their closure call line, 757-594-7069, on Friday.

In an update on health services, officials said the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, family planning and STI services, and immunization clinic will be back at the health center's building upon reopening.

The health center is located at 416 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, Virginia 2360. For more information about the services offered, visit VDH's website.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out