Portsmouth holds community wellness event with free medical services and more

They offered free medical services, health insurance sign-ups and more at the department’s headquarters on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event had around 30 vendors and allowed people to apply for both IDs with the Virginia DMV and medical insurance. There was a food truck and raffle prizes.



Watch the video above as 13News Now Photojournalist Jason Walsh shows how city officials want to make an impact.