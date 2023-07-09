x
Health

Portsmouth holds community wellness event with free medical services and more

They offered free medical services, health insurance sign-ups and more.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Department of Behavioral Health Care Services is hosting "30 Days To Community Wellness" in honor of Suicide Prevention Month.

They offered free medical services, health insurance sign-ups and more at the department’s headquarters on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event had around 30 vendors and allowed people to apply for both IDs with the Virginia DMV and medical insurance. There was a food truck and raffle prizes.

Watch the video above as 13News Now Photojournalist Jason Walsh shows how city officials want to make an impact.

