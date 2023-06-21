Sentara Health Career Camp teaches middle schoolers about healthcare

Students are learning under Sentara Health medical professionals and getting hands-on experiences within the hospital.

HAMPTON, Va. — Caring for others is a passion two Newport News students say they’ve always had.

“Doctoring is a forum to do that," said Nimat Murcia. "Also, it seems very interesting.”

“I like helping people,” added Mary Mason.

That passion is leading them into the medical field.

“I want to go to college and then medical school and then become a registered nurse,” Mason said.

However, their first stop is Sentara Health’s Careers Camp at Sentara CarePlex Hospital. For one week, over 20 Newport News students are learning what it’s like to be a medical professional and get lessons on emergency services and medicine.

“They’ve been able to do phlebotomy exercises," said Dana Beckton, Sentara Health's chief diversity officer. "They’ll be able to see what it’s like to cauterize a wound.”

This exposure to the field is also preparing them to fill gaps within the field as many health systems continue to face staffing shortages.

“COVID unfortunately showed the ugly side of healthcare and we want to be able to energize,” Beckton explained.

Beckton said this will help to start a pipeline connecting younger students to healthcare as well as build diversity within the job force.

"We know that from a physician perspective, only 5% of physicians are Black physicians, 5.8% physicians are Hispanic physicians," she said.

After a few days, some students say they’ve already felt inspired.