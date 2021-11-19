Shooting in Accomack County leaves woman dead, police investigating

When they arrived, they found Chikira Antrice Fletcher, 38, of Daugherty, Virginia, unresponsive.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

On Nov. 10 at 11:06 p.m., police received a call that there had been gunshots on the 22000 block of Daugherty Road, which is right off U.S. Highway 13.

When they arrived, they found Chikira Antrice Fletcher, 38, of Daugherty, Virginia, unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and transferred to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.