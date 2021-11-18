1 killed, 1 injured in Franklin shooting

According to police, the incident happened in 300 Block of Forest Pine Road, on the northwest side of town.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Franklin on Wednesday night.

The Franklin Police Department said the city's dispatch center got a report of shots fired in the 300 Block of Forest Pine Road, on the northwest side of town, shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

According to FPD Spokesman Sgt. Scott Halverson, the man is expected to survive.

Officers entered the residence where the incident happened and found a second victim who died from a gunshot wound. He was identified as Tazman Banks, 18. His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office.