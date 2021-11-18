1 killed, 1 injured in Franklin shooting

FRANKLIN, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Franklin on Wednesday night.
The Franklin Police Department said the city's dispatch center got a report of shots fired in the 300 Block of Forest Pine Road, on the northwest side of town, shortly after 7 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.
According to FPD Spokesman Sgt. Scott Halverson, the man is expected to survive.
Officers entered the residence where the incident happened and found a second victim who died from a gunshot wound. He was identified as Tazman Banks, 18. His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to call FPD at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.