VDOT says it's removed all guardrails blamed for deaths on state roads

The Virginia Dept. of Transportation expanded its commitment to remove X-Lite guardrails from roads with speed limits above 55mph to roads above 25mph.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation says it has now removed all known X-Lite guardrails on roads with speed limits above 25 miles per hour.

Previously, VDOT pledged to remove all X-Lite guardrails on state roads with speed limits above 55 mph by the end of 2019.

The X-Lite guardrails no longer meet U.S. safety standards and VDOT has worked for years to replace them, after reports of the guardrails spearing through cars and killing people in crashes around the country.

"VDOT has removed virtually every X-Lite in the state of Virginia, that’s phenomenal news," said Steve Eimers. "We know another family in the state of Virginia is not going to live the horror that’s been inflicted upon our family."

In 2016, Eimers’ 17-year-old daughter Hannah was driving home from Georgia to Tennessee when she crashed and died. The guardrail pierced through her car.

"She died with too much music still in her, too many books unwritten, too many stories untold," Eimers told 13News Now.

Since then, nearly 20 states including Virginia have removed X-Lite guardrails from highways, citing safety concerns.

Eimers said six remaining states, including North Carolina, still haven’t committed to replacing X-Lite inventory.

VDOT says it’s replaced the X-Lite guardrails with terminals that are compliant with the current Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH).

Lindsay Transportation Solutions, the maker of X-Lite, denies that its products are unsafe, referencing a 2017 memo Federal Highway Administration.

In response to questions from 13News Now, VDOT said the "X-Lite guardrail terminal was one of the products identified for priority replacement as part of VDOT’s guardrail program...VDOT has not inventoried terminals on roadways with posted speed limits of 25 mph and lower and unposted roadways with daily vehicle traffic under 500 vehicles per day."

While VDOT’s efforts apply to state roads, Eimers said it is crucial cities check and replace any X-Lite guardrails on local roads.

He said when other people around the country have died in car crashes where guardrails slice through the car, he's often found himself grieving with family members who are mourning a "horrific, mutilating" death.