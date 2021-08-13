Search for HRBT traffic solutions | There's a proposal to temporarily close certain eastbound ramps to I-64 in Hampton

Some in the downtown and Phoebus areas of Hampton could soon breathe a sigh of relief. Others on the road could be forced to detour.

HAMPTON, Va. — It’s a norm for locals: traffic jams on and surrounding the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Esteban Guzman drives through often. "It’s pretty hectic. Every time we try to get on, it’s some type of backup, some type of breakdown, an accident," he said.

Problems also lie with a near-capacity bridge-tunnel during rush hours, ongoing construction to expand it, and drivers trying to cut around I-64 and then get back on near the tunnel.

In Hampton, those cut-arounds are usually in the downtown and Phoebus areas of the city.

“In both cases, those communities are not designed, nor do they want that to have that kind of traffic," said Fred Gaskins, a communications coordinator with the City of Hampton. “Residents have sometimes not even been able to get out of their driveways because the traffic has been so heavy. And businesses? Customers can’t get to them."

That’s why the City of Hampton and VDOT are proposing to close eastbound ramps in the Settlers Landing Road and Mallory Street areas, leading to I-64.

The closures would be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

This plan mirrors already-existing temporary closures in the Ocean View and Willoughby areas of Norfolk.

“It would force people to get on I-64 sooner with the idea being you don’t have people trying to merge onto the highway right before the tunnel entrance," said Gaskins.

“It sounds good, but I’m pretty sure some would believe it’s a bad move," said Guzman.

Many neighbors would have to find a different way to get on I-64 eastbound. And officials realize the diversion would mean more drivers and possibly more backup on the interstate.

"But it is a step to helping alleviate the problem," said Gaskins.

Ultimately, officials describe the HRBT expansion project as the solution. But the target completion date is not until 2025.