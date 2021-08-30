Two kids, one adult injured after car crashes into Suffolk storefront

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue took one adult and two children to the hospital Monday night after a car crashed into a storefront.

The Suffolk fire chief said police units responded to the 3000 block of Kings Highway in Driver Village around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a multiple-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had gone through a storefront window.

At the scene, one adult and two children were evaluated and taken to the hospital for injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

Due to structural damage to the building, Suffolk Fire & Rescue secured utilities to the store and contacted a building inspector.