Woman found severely injured, infant dead inside Gloucester home

Deputies are now searching for the woman's husband, 60-year-old Dennis Chambers.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Deputies are looking for a man after an infant was found dead and a woman seriously hurt inside a Gloucester County home.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home Tuesday afternoon in the 4200 block of Aberdeen Creek Road for a report of a woman and child who had not been heard from in an unusual length of time.

Deputies entered the home to find the woman, suffering from severe injuries. A baby girl was found dead.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is currently in critical, but stable condition.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death and the woman's injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking to speak with the woman's husband, 60-year-old Dennis Chambers.

Chambers is 5'5" tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen at the home around 7 a.m. Tuesday. He's believe to be driving a blue Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with a black top, white stripe on the hood and down the side of each door. The car has Virginia license plate VHZ-4625.