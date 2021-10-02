Gloucester woman arrested after photos show her inside US Capitol during riot

Melody Steele-Smith was arrested and federally charged following the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. Facebook photos show her inside the building on the day of the siege.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Another person from the Hampton Roads area has been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

Melody Steele-Smith was arrested on Jan. 20 in Gloucester. An arrest warrant shows she was charged with:

Knowing entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

A criminal complaint from an FBI agent mentions that one of Steele-Smith's relatives tipped off law enforcement about her involvement in the Capitol breach.

Court documents say that person pointed authorities to Steele-Smith's Facebook page where photos and selfies were posted of Steele-Smith inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. One of the photos also showed her inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, under the caption "Nancy's Office."

There's also a screenshot showing Steele-Smith commenting on a post on her Facebook page admitting that she was at the siege.

Read the full criminal complaint below:

Steele-Smith's arrest for her alleged role in the riot is the latest in the string of round-ups around the Hampton Roads area.