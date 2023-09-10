10-year-old girl missing from Carrollton, Isle of Wight County

Katlyn Clark was last seen at her home on Green Wing Drive around 6:30 a.m. Monday, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office confirmed.

CARROLLTON, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Her parents woke up to find her missing, and she was spotted leaving in home security footage.

Clark is 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has blue eyes with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black rain jacket and was wearing pajama pants with blue and pink shoes.

She's not known to suffer from any medical or psychological issues, the spokesperson said.