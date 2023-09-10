10-year-old girl missing from Carrollton, Isle of Wight County

CARROLLTON, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.
Katlyn Clark was last seen at her home on Green Wing Drive around 6:30 a.m. Monday, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office confirmed. Her parents woke up to find her missing, and she was spotted leaving in home security footage.
Clark is 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has blue eyes with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black rain jacket and was wearing pajama pants with blue and pink shoes.
She's not known to suffer from any medical or psychological issues, the spokesperson said.
If you've seen Katlyn or know where she is, call the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office at 757-357-9001.