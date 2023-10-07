x
Virginia Beach

Public's help sought in search for 14-year-old Virginia Beach runaway

Mariah Givens was reported missing on Sept. 13 when she ran away from her home on Drew Drive, authorities said.
Mariah Givens, 14, was last seen on September 13 when authorities say she ran away from her Virginia Beach home.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl after she ran away from her Virginia Beach home more than three weeks ago, the Virginia Beach Police Department announced Saturday.

Mariah Givens was reported missing on Sept. 13 when she ran away from her home on Drew Drive, police said.

VBPD said it was working in tandem with the FBI to find Givens but their "leads have grown cold."

The teen has family and friends in both Florida and New York.

Anyone with information on Givens' whereabouts is urged to call a VBPD Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101.

