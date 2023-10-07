Public's help sought in search for 14-year-old Virginia Beach runaway

Mariah Givens was reported missing on Sept. 13 when she ran away from her home on Drew Drive, authorities said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl after she ran away from her Virginia Beach home more than three weeks ago, the Virginia Beach Police Department announced Saturday.

VBPD said it was working in tandem with the FBI to find Givens but their "leads have grown cold."

The teen has family and friends in both Florida and New York.