Former Sheriff Ken Stolle celebrates retirement from Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sunday marked a bittersweet day for retired Sheriff Ken Stolle as his time at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office comes to a close.

“It is emotional because I don’t know how I’m going to feel tomorrow when I wake up and I don’t have a job to go to,” Stolle told 13News Now. "I can't think of a better honor than being elected by the community I represent to protect them and their families."

Stolle served as sheriff for the last 13 years. On Friday, Stolle passed the torch to interim Sheriff Rocky Holcomb.

"[Holcomb] is a very conscious thinker, an intellectual thinker. He'll be great for the sheriff's office and Virginia Beach," Stolle said.

Deputies, friends and family celebrated Stolle’s retirement at the Sandler Center Sunday evening.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle took the stage, congratulating him on his career.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin kicked off the ceremony.

“We only have a few moments where we meet people who truly make us better just because we know them. Ken Stolle is one of those people,” Gov. Youngkin said.

"You represent the best of what it means to be a public servant," Sen. Mark Warner told Stolle. "You always put country, Commonwealth and the city first."

Mayor Bobby Dyer thanked Stolle for his work in the city.

“Virginia Beach is regarded as a great, great city and a lot of people like Ken Stolle helped make it that way,” Dyer told 13News Now.

After more than a decade at the sheriff’s office, Stolle told 13News Now what he considers one of his greatest accomplishments.

“…Bringing the sheriff’s office into a form where they realize they’re law enforcement officers instead of just deputy sheriffs," he explained.

Back in March, Stolle pushed for all his deputies to have body-worn cameras, just like officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Stolle said what he’ll miss most, are those he’s worked alongside.

“I learned it’s not the destination that we should be looking at. We should set out sights on the journey. And it’s been an incredible journey with all of you. And I want to thank you," Stolle told the crowd Sunday.